Manipuri attacking footballer Nongdamba Naorem was a part of the India U-17 football team squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. The teenager showed glimpses of his talent during the tournament despite India failing to win all their games in the tournament against USA, Ghana and Colombia.

Nongdamba is now a part of the I-League team Indian Arrows for the 2017-18 edition of the Indian football league.

On Tuesday December 26, Indian Arrows thrashed Shillong Lajong 3-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi and Nongdamba was not only a part of the scoresheet but he also scored a goal that will be remembered for ages.

You might have seen the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or even Neymar scoring goals such as this. Rarely have we seen an Indian footballer do something like this. In short, he ran, dribbled past five defenders and then launched a powerful piledriver past the goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Also, India U-17 football team defender Jitendra Singh scored the first goal of the match for the Indian Arrows and in the process, became the youngest ever goalscorer in I-League.

Congratulations to Jitendra Singh of Indian Arrows, who just became the youngest ever I-League goalscorer.



16 years, 6 months and 13 days old today.



Previous best was Baoringdao Bodo - 17 years, 3 months, 18 days.#IndianFootball #HeroILeague — Atanu Mitra (@Atanu00) December 26, 2017

Indian football fans on Twitter absolutely couldn't contain their excitement on what they just witnessed on the Boxing Day 2017 afternoon. Here are some reactions to the incredible goal by Nongdamba!

Nongdamba Naorem just scored a goal beating 5 Lajong defenders. Easily the best goal I've seen this year! #ARWvLAJ #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/4EVREsGxEl — football news india (@fni) December 26, 2017

Just saw Nongdamba Naorem score the goal of the year for the Indian Arrows. Final score Indian Arrows 3-0 Lajong. Big big result — joybhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 26, 2017

The kids are alright! Nongdamba Naorem with a goal to remember against Shillong Lajong. Do follow the Indian Arrows this season. You will not be disappointed. #ILeague #IndianFootball — Rahim Abdul (@rahimbm) December 26, 2017