Indian football youth star Nongdamba Naorem with Prime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra Modi/Twitter

Manipuri attacking footballer Nongdamba Naorem was a part of the India U-17 football team squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. The teenager showed glimpses of his talent during the tournament despite India failing to win all their games in the tournament against USA, Ghana and Colombia.

Nongdamba is now a part of the I-League team Indian Arrows for the 2017-18 edition of the Indian football league.

On Tuesday December 26, Indian Arrows thrashed Shillong Lajong 3-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi and Nongdamba was not only a part of the scoresheet but he also scored a goal that will be remembered for ages. 

You might have seen the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or even Neymar scoring goals such as this. Rarely have we seen an Indian footballer do something like this. In short, he ran, dribbled past five defenders and then launched a powerful piledriver past the goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Also, India U-17 football team defender Jitendra Singh scored the first goal of the match for the Indian Arrows and in the process, became the youngest ever goalscorer in I-League.

