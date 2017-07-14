Kavita Devi, the first ever Indian female pro wrestler to step into the WWE ring, may not have any hopes of debuting in a WWE main event roster anymore. A former South Asian games gold medallist, Kavita lost in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic 2017 event on Thursday July 13.

The Indian got pinned by New Zealand's experienced pro wrestler Dakota Kai 'Evie' at the Full Sail University in Florida.

Kavita was a part of The Great Khali's pro wrestling promotion and training academy, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), based in Jalandhar, Punjab, which was set up in November 2015.

It was there that she started out as a pro wrestler under the ring name 'Hard KD'. Kavita made her CWE debut against BB Bull Bull, wearing a salwar kameez.

She made it to the Mae Young Classic tournament after shining during the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year.

Kavita's WWE in-ring appearance during the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions:

Place the cursor from 8:10 - 8:28.