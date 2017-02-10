Reuters file

India's foreign exchange reserves spurted by $1,588 million to reach $363.14 billion as of February 3, 2017, marking an increase in the forex kitty for the fourth straight week. The rise was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs) and gold.

FCAs jumped $914.7 million to $340.12 billion while gold reserves gained $664 million to $19.24 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical data released on Friday.

The stock markets ended Friday on a flat note, with the BSE Sensex ending at 28,334 and the NSE Nifty at 8,793, up 15 points.

Top Sensex gainers were TCS, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Infosys. Stocks that hit fresh 52-week high on Friday included CESC, Mothersumi Systems, Godrej Industries, L&T Financial Holdings and Bharat Forge.

"Despite positive momentum in global market after Trump's announcement on tax cut, domestic equity continued to oscillate in a narrow range," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said in a note.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs/FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 504.5 crore on Friday, according to provisional data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Gold prices corrected sharply on Friday, losing Rs 400 to close at Rs 29,500 per 10 gm while silver ended Rs 490 lower at Rs 42,250 per kg in Delhi's bullion market.

The Indian rupee closed at 66.88 to the US Dollar.

Among companies that declared their Q3 results on Friday, the State Bank of India was the most significant one, reporting a sharp rise in net profit on the back of spurt in other income.