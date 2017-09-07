Ever imagined a travel from Vijayawada to Amaravati in 5 minutes flat?

Well, this is all set to become a reality in 2020-21.

US-based Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc (HTT) has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to roll out India's first hyperloop project connecting Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati.

The project is expected to propel India's startup state of Andhra Pradesh and its proposed world-class capital into the global league.

According to the sources, the public private partnership (PPP) project will cost between Rs 1,300-1,600 crore ($200-250 million) and create over 2,500 jobs.

During the first phase of the project, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study commencing in October.

After conducting the initial six-month feasibility study, the second phase of the project will construct the road.

Looking forward to travel FASTerrr?

Check out the video to find out more.