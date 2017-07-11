The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) is always in the know-how with all the matters related to India cricket. However, when it comes to the appointment of the new India coach, even the board is not aware of who will replace Anil Kumble as the next gaffer of Men in Blue.

It is learnt that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have made their choice on the matter, but they are only going to make it official after consulting with India captain Virat Kohli. Hence the delay.

There were six candidates who were shortlisted for the interview. Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Virender Sehwag and Lalchand Rajput talked about their plans to the CAC if they become the coach of the national team. However, sixth candidate Phil Simmons did not take part in the coach's selection despite being shortlisted.

All the members of the CAC were happy with how the respective interviews went ahead and were left impressed with some of the presentations by the candidates for the job. With no BCCI official inside the interview room, even they are on tenterhooks. They are unaware about the next India coach.

"They (CAC) have made the choice. We don't know what that choice is because only the three of them (of CAC) were involved in that discussion when that choice was made, and no other board official was a part of it," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The next few days are going to be interesting for India cricket.

Before the interviews took place on Monday, Ravi was the frontrunner for the job and was tipped to be given the role. But, with this delay, one is not sure as experts and fans are left in the dark.

Is it Ravi or has the former Team Director once again been ignored by the CAC for someone else? The answer to this question will only be known in the next few days or so when the CAC meets Kohli.

He will have a huge say on the matter and with Kohli being the most important person in India cricket, he could reverse the CAC's decision as well. Can he or should he? After all, it is Kohli and his team, which has to work with the new coach for the next two years and not CAC.