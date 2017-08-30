The ongoing India vs Sri Lanka series is more or less over, at least the winners are known for the five-match ODI series. India have already clinched the series after winning the first three matches and will be looking to go 4-0 up when Virat Kohli's men face Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have not been able to defeat India even once in the entire tour as they had earlier lost in the Test series 0-3 as well.

Such kind of losses have left Sri Lanka cricket fans frustrated, which was witnessed in the third ODI when fans threw water bottles on the ground after another poor display by the home side. After such incidents, Sri Lanka have much more to play for in the fourth ODI, pride included.

India have played some brilliant all-round cricket against Sri Lanka, and the home team could not deliver the goods as well. Kohli's team will once again go out and play similar level of cricket, which has helped them outshine Sri Lanka in the series.

The best things for India in Sri Lanka has been that somebody or the other has always stood up for, be it Shikhar Dhawan in the first ODI, MS Dhoni (second and third ODI), Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI). Players are taking responsibility, which augurs well for Team India.

With the series already in the bag, it remains to be seen if India will make some changes in the team. As the talk have been regarding the preparation for 2019 World Cup campaign, players like Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey and Ajinkya Rahane might get a look in.

Irrespective of the team India fields for the fourth ODI, Men in Blue should look a formidable unit against a depleted Sri Lanka team.

The question on each and every Sri Lanka cricket fans have been – can the home team get back to their winning ways in the fourth ODI? Sri Lanka might look a team on the slide, but the island nation will be desperate to pull up their socks up, and at least, challenge Team India.

The home team might have looked better in the ODI series, even coming close to victory in the second ODI, where Akila Dananjaya ran through India's middle order as well, but the team lacked the killer punch.

It is Sri Lanka batting which seems to be a worry, with the hosts scoring 216, 236 and 217 runs in the three matches played so far. At this juncture, scoring 300-odd runs have become a normal phenomenon. The likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Lahira Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis need to score big for them to post a big total.

In the bowling department, Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando need to dismiss the India openers early, and pile pressure on the visitors. All the Sri Lanka players need to gel as a unit to help register their first victory of the ODI series.

Where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI is scheduled for 2.30 pm local time, 2.30 pm IST, 10 am BST, 5 am ET. Here are the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Video

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.