Bengaluru is turning out to be the favourite city for all the latest supercars in India. The southern city recently welcomed India's premier Lamborghini Aventador S. The next in the pipeline is reported to be Mercedes-AMG GT R, a track-focused version of the GT sports car from the German carmaker.

The machine has already been spotted in Mumbai in the signature 'Green Hell Magno' by Automobili Ardent. It is a right-hand drive (RHD) unit believed to be manufactured at the Affalterbach plant in Germany. Mercedes-Benz India is yet to launch the vehicle in India. The reports say that after an official launch in Mumbai, the model will soon head to Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the mean machine is set to share garage space with India's one and only Porsche 911 R exclusive edition, according to Motoroids. Bhoopesh Reddy, a car collector, is the proud owner of the limited edition 911 R in India. Reddy reportedly also owns a Ferrari 458 Speciale, a Vorsteiner Novara Huracan and an Aston Martin DBS and others.

The signature green colour of Mercedes-AMG GT R is a tribute to Nurburgring race track in Germany, which is better known as the Green Hell. The sports car has been fine tuned at this track. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The 3,982cc engine develops 577bhp of power at 6,250rpm and 700Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm. All the power is transmitted to the rear wheels via AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The engine powers the GT R to sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds before reaching the top speed 318kmph.

The AMG GT R stands out from the other GT models with a more aggressive body featuring an AMG Panamericana grille derived from the GT3 race car. The sports car features wider front and rear wings and increased track width offers better grip at the higher cornering speeds. With double diffuser that enhances aerodynamic efficiency adds a sporty feel of the GT-R.