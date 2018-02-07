For Amazon and Flipkart, the competition is not just restricted to the e-commerce world.

India's two major online retailers are also vying for customers' attention to build on their brand-base and user popularity.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos-led Amazon made for 46.02 percent of mobile searches in India in the e-commerce category on the mCent browser app during July-December 2017, according to a report by free internet provider Jana.

Meanwhile, rival Flipkart was able to gather 20.90 percent of searches in the corresponding period.

Other smaller rivals such as eBay accounted for 9.91 percent of the searches, Snapdeal was at 7.87 percent and Shopclues at 6.77 percent.

The research analyzed popular search terms across various categories and brands within the mCent browser app.

Amazon's annual subscription service, Prime, was a major reason why users were opting for Amazon over Flipkart over the past year, as the company saw a 1.5-time growth over its closest rival between April and September 2017, a report by Forrester Research said last year.

The Seattle-based company witnessed the highest number of Prime subscriptions in India in the first year of launch than in any other country.

The current eligible selection for Prime in India stands at over 25 million items, including Prime Video, but the company is planning to increase the items to lure more shoppers.

Amazon's Prime service, where users get free one or two-day shipping on various items, has gained a lot of traction because of a quicker delivery option compared to others.

"Our data shows Amazon's marketplace is the first choice among Indian consumers, where searches outpace nearest competitor Flipkart 2x and best popular sites like eBay and Snapdeal by a healthy margin," Nathan Eagle, CEO and founder of Jana, said in a release dated February 5.

Top shopping categories among Indian shoppers overall included laptops, cameras, tablets and smartphones, the report said.

Jana's report showed that Apple was a dominant brand when it came to search terms. The iPhone 8 led the pack with nearly one in five searches, followed by the iPhone X.