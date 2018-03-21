Director Steven Spielberg has finally spilled the beans about the upcoming untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie.

Attending the March 18 Rakuten TV Empire Awards, Spielberg talked about his collaborators from the British film industry. And, that's when he revealed the details of the filming of the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

He received a Legend of Our Lifetime award that night. During his speech, he said: "It's always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here."

He added: "And will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here."

At that ceremony, he also spoke about the ongoing #TimesUp movement.

"Thank you, Time's Up. We were very much on board from the very beginning, my wife Kate and I. This is more important than any of us can ever really realize. I think in 10 years we'll look back and realize what a watershed moment we are all experiencing together, 2017 to 2018. It's extraordinary what's happening right now," he said.

"The fact that women who have had no representation and have not been able to find the support or the courage to step forward, now they will have representation and they will have the support. Time's Up means it's time up. This is it. This is the end of the way things were, it will never be that way again hopefully."

The upcoming installment of Indiana Jones will see Harrison Ford reprising his role as the titular adventurous archeologist, as announced by Disney in 2016. The film is slated to be released July 10, 2020.