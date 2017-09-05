The fifth installment of Indiana Jones is underway but Indy' son Mutt Williams is not returning in the movie, the screenwriter has confirmed.

The fourth installment of the franchise Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had teased that Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) may take up the role of his world famous father's archaeologist job.

Unfortunately, that will not happen in the upcoming movie as Indiana Jones 5 screenwriter David Koepp told Entertainment Weekly that his script will be 100 percent Mutt-free.

While confirming that 'Harrison [Ford] plays Indiana Jones', Koepp also hinted that the movie production will start soon as soon as director Steven Spielberg is done with his ongoing projects.

The movie will follow the format of the franchise's previous movies. Harrison Ford aka Indiana Jones will search for an artifact which will be followed by a bold adventurous journey.

"We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford," Koepp told EW. "I know we've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post .... If the stars align, hopefully it'll be his next film."

It is not yet clear whether Marion Ravenwood's character Karen Allen from Raiders of the Lost Ark will make an appearance beside Indy in the upcoming sequel.

Spielberg's next film The Post is slated for release on December 22 and it will be followed by Ready Player One on March 30, 2018.