The biggest racing gala of the Indian racing season is here as the Bangalore Turf Club gets set to host the Indian Turf Invitation Cup weekend in Bengaluru.

With the best horses from across the country competing in some of the most prestigious races, expect plenty of excitement.

With a major racing weekend, what also comes are the fashion statements and the opportunity to take a punt on a horse and revel in the glory when you see him/her cross that winning post.

A total of 16 races will be run over Saturday and Sunday at the BTC race course, with horses from Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and more competing for some of the top prizes in Indian horse racing.

Here are some of the biggest races of the weekend to watch out for:

Saturday:

Dr MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Memorial Stayers' Cup:

As the name suggests, this race is all about stamina. It doesn't matter if the horse is quick, what will really decide the outcome of this race is which horse has the best staying power, considering the race will be run over 3000 metres.

Eleven horses are competing in this prestigious race to find out the horse in India that can stay the longest distance.

The Mysore Race Club Sprinters' Cup:

The opposite of the Stayers' Cup. This race is all about speed, speed and more speed. With just 1200 metres to race, the winner will be decided in a little over a minute's time.

There is plenty of competition in the Sprinters' Cup this year, with 17 horses in total competing for the top prize.

Sunday:

Suresh Mahindra Multi-Million Trophy:

Not quite as big as the Sprinters' and Stayers' Cups, but this Grade 2 race has plenty of takers and will be closely-contested.

MAJ PK Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup:

The first of the two Grade 1 races for Sunday. The race, as the name suggests, will be run over a mile and 12 horses are ready to run it out to be named the best miler of the Invitation Cup weekend and the country.

Indian Turf Invitation Cup:

The marquee event, the one everyone wants to see. There is a big favourite for this race in Hall Of Famer, the winner of the Bangalore and Kolkata Derby this year, but with 11 other really outstanding horses competing, expect this race to go right down to the proverbial wire.

To be run over a mile and a half (2400 metres), this race will test a horse's staying power as well as the ability to finish fast when they hit the straight.

The Indian Turf Invitation Cup 2017 schedule:

Dates: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Time: 1.30pm IST to 6pm IST (both days).

Venue: Bangalore Turf Club race course in Bengaluru.

TV guide: Neo Sports.