It was a proud moment for Indians settled in the UAE to witness the iconic building Burj Khalifa shining in Indian tricolour -- saffron, white and green, as part of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2017.

The tallest artificial structure in the world was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag with the song Jai Ho from Oscar-award-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire, in the wake of UAE's Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed's three-day visit to India as chief guest of the R-Day parade in New Delhi.

Now, few photos (not original ones) that show how world-famous monuments would look if they are lit up in the tricolour have surfaced online. The nine pictures, shared by the Facebook page, FilterCopy, have gone viral on social media that has already been shared over 7000 users at the time of reporting. It includes London's commercial skyscraper 30 St Mary Axe, Big Ben Clock, Colosseum in Rome, Eiffel Tower in Paris, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Petronas Twin Towers, statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Statue of Liberty in New York and Burj Al Arab in the UAE.

However, from the comment section of the Facebook post, it is evident that few netizens have already misunderstood these to have actually happened all over the globe as part of Indian R-Day. Nevertheless, these fake photos have impressed the social media users.

Meanwhile, in 2015, there were rumours that Burj Khalifa will be lit up with tricolour on August 16 and 17 as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE. However, the reports were fake after a senior reporter at Khaleej Times confirmed the same via his Twitter handle.

Check out the "fake" images of iconic monuments lit up in Indian tricolour here:

30 St Mary Axe, London

Big Ben, London

Colosseum in Rome

Eiffel Tower in Paris

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Petronas Twin Towers

Christ the Redeemer statue, Brazil

Statue of Liberty, New York

Burj Al Arab, UAE

Watch how the UAE celebrated Indian Republic Day 2017: