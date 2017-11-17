The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) is going to be a completely different affair from the last three editions. The 2017-18 season starts off on November 17 and will continue until March 17.
It is no more a three-month affair!
The total number of teams has increased to ten and the race for the title is predicted to be more exciting than ever. Two-time ISL champions ATK definitely remains one of the favourites, but can the Kolkata side manage to lift the trophy yet again in the end?
Bigger and better competition!
Kerala Blasters have built one of the most formidable teams this time around, while fringe sides like FC Pune City too are looking menacing. In case you missed it, the Pune side thrashed Indian football giants Mohun Bagan 4-1 in one of their ISL pre-season matches.
Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, pose yet another threat to ATK's three-on-trot title ambitions. The Bangalore football side have managed to retain one of India's best footballers Sunil Chhetri and their illustrious CV also flaunts the glorious achievement: two I-League championships in three seasons.
Match times
This season, the off days are Monday and Tuesday. Most of the matches are set for 8 pm IST kickoff, while some are scheduled for a 5:30 pm IST start.
Venues this year
- ATK - Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata
- Bengaluru FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium
- FC Pune City - Balewadi Stadium
- FC Goa - JLN Stadium Fatorda
- Chennaiyin FC - JLN Stadium Chennai
- Kerala Blasters - JLN Stadium Kochi
- Delhi Dynamos - JLN Stadium Delhi
- Jamshedpur FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex
- Mumbai City FC - Mumbai Football Arena
- NorthEast United FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Guwahati
Download the ISL 2017-18 schedule in PDF
Where to watch LIVE
TV guide
India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.
Live streaming
India - Hotstar
Live football scores