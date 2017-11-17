The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) is going to be a completely different affair from the last three editions. The 2017-18 season starts off on November 17 and will continue until March 17.

It is no more a three-month affair!

The total number of teams has increased to ten and the race for the title is predicted to be more exciting than ever. Two-time ISL champions ATK definitely remains one of the favourites, but can the Kolkata side manage to lift the trophy yet again in the end?

Bigger and better competition!

Kerala Blasters have built one of the most formidable teams this time around, while fringe sides like FC Pune City too are looking menacing. In case you missed it, the Pune side thrashed Indian football giants Mohun Bagan 4-1 in one of their ISL pre-season matches.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, pose yet another threat to ATK's three-on-trot title ambitions. The Bangalore football side have managed to retain one of India's best footballers Sunil Chhetri and their illustrious CV also flaunts the glorious achievement: two I-League championships in three seasons.

Match times

This season, the off days are Monday and Tuesday. Most of the matches are set for 8 pm IST kickoff, while some are scheduled for a 5:30 pm IST start.

Venues this year

ATK - Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata

Bengaluru FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium

FC Pune City - Balewadi Stadium

FC Goa - JLN Stadium Fatorda

Chennaiyin FC - JLN Stadium Chennai

Kerala Blasters - JLN Stadium Kochi

Delhi Dynamos - JLN Stadium Delhi

Jamshedpur FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex

Mumbai City FC - Mumbai Football Arena

NorthEast United FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Guwahati

Download the ISL 2017-18 schedule in PDF

Where to watch LIVE

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

Live football scores

