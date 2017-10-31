After reports of attacks on Indian students in Milan, Italy, External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that she was personally monitoring the situation.

Swaraj in a tweet said: "I have got the detailed report. Please do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally."

The Indian consulate in Milan addressed the incidents of attacks on Indian students on Monday.

"The consulate has received reports of unfortunate incident of attacks on the Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic," it said in a statement.

The consulate issued a helpline number and stated that the Indian students in the region could contact them if they had faced any such incidents of violence. It added the issue would be taken up with the authorities.

The helpline number is 3290884057.

The diplomatic mission also issued an advisory to the students in the area, asking them to stay vigilant when they go out and spread awareness of the possibility of such situations among other members of the community residing in the city.

"In the meanwhile, students are advised to be in touch with each other (particularly when they go out) as well as with the consulate and spread the information among other students about the areas where they face such incidents so that such areas can be avoided or approached with greater caution," the statement read.