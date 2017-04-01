External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday night said that the Indian student, who was allegedly assaulted in Poland and was believed to have died, has survived the assault. Swaraj also spoke to the Indian ambassador to Poland regarding the matter.

The Indian student, who did not want to disclose his identity for fear of revenge strikes, was attacked by an unidentified man in a tram in a Poznan city, the name of which has not been revealed. Local media reports suggest that the victim called up a friend who then took him to the hospital with the help of a few local residents.

"There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident," Swaraj tweeted.

The external affairs minister had sought a report from Ajay Bisaria, the Indian ambassador to Poland and Lithuania, after a netizen reached out to her regarding the death of the Indian student, who was allegedly severely beaten up. The netizen had seen the news in the Polish media.

Bisaria also tweeted: "prelim enquiry suggests student attacked in Poznan tram on Wed. Thank God, he survived. Getting details."

Bisaria later informed the minister that the Indian student had thanked the authorities for all the help that was provided to him.