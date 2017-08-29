Police in India are on high alert as the guru of bling was sentenced to 10-year jail for a 2002 raping case. India deployed thousands of riot police, who were ordered to shoot protesters on sight ahead of the sentencing, and shut down internet services in two northern states.
Indian states in lockdown for godmans sentencing
- August 29, 2017 09:37 IST
