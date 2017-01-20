America's first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle, launched two baggers in Bengaluru on Friday. The Indian Springfield has been priced at Rs 31,55,112 and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse costs Rs 33,07,778, ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The motorcycles were launched by Pankaj Dubey, CEO and Director, Eicher Polaris Pvt. Ltd. and Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India along with Anil Shankar, President and CEO of Exquisite Moto LLP.

Also read: Indian Motorcycle to open Kochi dealership by April

The Springfield, which got its name from the birthplace of Indian Motorcycle, showcases classic design of the cruiser motorcycle equipped with all modern technology. It comes powered by a Thunder Stroke 1,811cc V-twin engine that can churn out 139Nm of peak torque at 2,600rpm. Built on a new chassis, the Springfield comes with a 142mm ground clearance and features tank mounted electronic speedometer with odometer, dual trip-meters, digital tachometer and ambient air temperature.

The cruiser also features rear buckhorn bar, adjustable passenger floorboards, ABS, tire pressure monitoring and tank mounted electronic fuel gauge with low fuel led indicator. Other features include cruise control, keyless start, quick-release windshield and gear position display.

On the other hand, the Chieftain Dark Horse gets darker tank console, blacked out headdress, and fuel tank finished in matte black. As the name indicates, most of the features of the Indian Chieftain come in black shade. Powered by the same Thunder Stroke 1,811cc engine, the Chieftain Dark Horse boasts of ABS, electronic cruise control, integrated premium audio system and remote key fob with keyless ignition. Other features include fairing mounted instrument cluster featuring electronic speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge with odometer, black hanger handlebar, black fender and saddlebag.

"We are very excited and ecstatic to introduce the Indian Springfield and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse to Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley. The Indian Springfield offers a good mix of touring comfort and urban versatility through its blend of classic styling and comprehensive modern technology. Indian Chieftain Dark Horse blacked-out styling and powerful Thunder Stroke 111 engine will elevate our rider to the top of the pack. It will surely make all heads turn, thanks to the powerful road presence this bike shall offer," said Pankaj Dubey.