To capitalise on the current trend of custom motorcycles, Indian Motorcycle has introduced Bobber version of its Scout model. The third member of the Scout family is a low-slung, blacked-out and minimalist motorcycle that proves less is definitely more.

In line with the Bobber theme, the new Scout variant is purely aesthetic, though a few things have been altered with an entirely different vibe. The major changes are the chopped fenders and reworked seat that provides aggressive attitude to the bike. In addition, blacked out headlight called as the nacelle, minimal engine covers and bar-end mirrors give more of a stripped down look. The protruding face and exhaust are now blacked out while the classic font on the wither side of the tank has been swapped out for new block lettering in line with the overall muscular theme.

In addition, blacked out headlight called the nacelle, minimal engine covers and bar-end mirrors give more of a stripped-down look. The protruding face and exhaust are now blacked out while the classic font on the wider side of the tank has been swapped out for a new block lettering in line with the overall muscular theme.

Indian Motorcycle has also revised the ergonomics of the Scout Bobber to make it more aggressive. The footpegs are now moved 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward. The suspension set up also has been tweaked with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel up front. At the rear, the dual-shock setup with two inches of travel has dropped an inch, though the seat height grows three-tenths to 25.6 inches.

The Scout Bobber draws power from the 1,133cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine producing 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. It will be available five colour schemes - Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The Indian Scout Bobber will go up against the Triumph Bonneville Bobber that entered the Indian market for Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in March. The Indian bobber model will also pose a challenge against Harley-Davidson Street Bob priced at Rs 11.03 lakh.