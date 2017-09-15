Indian Motorcycle is expected to launch its Scout Bobber in India soon. The bookings for the model are open and a launch is expected any time now.

A report in Zigwheels claims the Indian Scout Bobber already commands a waiting period of three months in India, with deliveries expected to begin around November this year.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 13 lakh, the new Indian Scout Bobber can be booked for a down-payment of Rs 50,000.

Powered by the same engine as the Indian Scout, the Scout Bobber will be available in five colour schemes — Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The 1,133cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine in the Scout Bobber will make 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque, and will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Indian Scout Bobber measures 2,229 mm in length, 1,154 mm in height and 926 mm in width, and comes with a wheelbase of 1,562 mm.

The ergonomics of the Scout Bobber have also been revised. The footpegs are now 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward.

The suspension set up also has been tweaked with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel up front. At the rear, the dual-shock setup with two inches of travel has dropped an inch, though the seat height grows 30 percent to 25.6 inches.

The Indian Scout Bobber features a low-slung and stripped-down design with a blacked-out headlight called the nacelle, chopped fenders and bar-end mirrors.

The low-key licence plate of the Scout Bobber has been mounted on the side and the blacked-out exhaust pipe reinforces the black theme. The tank gets the Scout emblem in bold block lettering.

The Indian Scout Bobber will go up against Triumph Bonneville Bobber in India.