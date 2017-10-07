Indian Motorcycle, the US-based premium motorcycle maker is set to add third mid-size motorcycle in its India portfolio. The company will launch Scout Bobber in India soon and bookings are already open at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

A report in Bikewale claims the company will price the new motorcycle at Rs 13.95 lakh. The mid-size family of Indian Motorcycle range already has models like the Scout and the Scout Sixty.

The company showcased the Scout Bobber internationally in July. The motorcycle features a low-slung, blacked-out and minimalist design that proves less is definitely more. In line with the Bobber theme, the new Scout variant is purely aesthetic, though a few things have been altered with an entirely different vibe. The major changes are the chopped fenders and reworked seat that provides aggressive attitude to the bike.

The blacked out headlight called is called the nacelle. Minimal engine covers and bar-end mirrors give more of a stripped down look to the Scout Bobber. The protruding face and exhaust are now blacked out while the classic font on the wither side of the tank has been swapped out for new block lettering in line with the overall muscular theme.

The Scout Bobber draws power from the 1,133cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine producing 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. It will be available five colour schemes - Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The Indian Scout Bobber will go up against the Triumph Bonneville Bobber that entered the Indian market for Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in March. The Indian bobber model will also pose a challenge against Harley-Davidson Street Bob priced at Rs 11.03 lakh.