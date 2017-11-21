Indian Motorcycle, a US-based premium motorcycle maker, is set to launch its new motorcycle the Scout Bobber in India on November 24 at India Bike Week. And now, ahead of its launch in the country, the images of the new Scout Bobber have started doing the rounds on the internet.

Indian Scout Bobber, which will be brought to India as Completely Built Unit (CBU), is open for bookings against a token amount of Rs 50,000. A report of Financial Express, which also shares the spy images of the new Scout Bobber, claims that the mid-size motorcycle will be priced at Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom Ahmadabad).

The Scout Bobber draws power from the 1,133cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine producing 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. To be pitted against Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber and Harley-Davidson Street Bob, the new Indian Scout Bobber is the darker and the butch version of the Indian Scout.

The Scout Bobber measures 2,229 mm in length, 1,154 mm in height and 926 mm in width, and comes with a wheelbase of 1,562 mm. The footpegs of the Scout Bobber are 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward.

The suspension set up also has been tweaked with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel up front. At the rear, the bike gets dual-shock setup with two inches of travel, though the seat height grows 30 percent to 25.6 inches.The Scout Bobber features a low-slung, blacked-out and minimalist design and has blacked-out protruding face and exhaust.

The motorcycle will be available in five colour schemes - Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke.