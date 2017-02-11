Noted sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a Guinness World Record by making the world's largest sand castle. The installation he built on the beach of Puri in Odisha on Friday, February 10, has been certified as the largest sand castle in the world, beating the record of the previous one, which was created in the United States in 2015.

Pattnaik has grown up building sand sculptures and sand castles on the beaches of Puri. He is known for creating sand sculptures on almost all significant occasions. For example, he creates the sculptures on Independence Day, Republic Day and World Cancer Day, and has also created sand art on topics like the Swachh Bharat mission.

His latest attempt was to make the world's largest sand castle. It took him four days to build it, as opposed to seven days in the previous record from the US. He was helped by 30 members of the Sudarshan Sand Art Institute, the school he has set up to provide guidance to interested people because he never received any since sand art was not a recognised form of art when he was growing up.

The result was a sand castle that was 48 feet and eight inches tall. It was finished on Friday, February 10, and was certified by Guinness World Records as the tallest sand castle built in the world to date. Its theme is World Peace.

Odisha tourism department director Nitin Bhanudas Jawale said on the occasion that the sand castle would be allowed to stand through the weekend to promote tourism in Puri as well as the rest of the state.