Now, Rajdhani and Shatabdi passengers to be alerted to delays

Passengers travelling in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains now have one more service in their kitty. Indian Railways has launched a SMS service under which passengers will get text notifications on their mobile phones if their train is delayed for an hour or more.

According to PNS, a senior railway official said,

"To avail this facility, passengers are advised to mention their mobile numbers on the reservation slips. It is a passenger-friendly free service for which the railways bear the cost of SMS."

The passenger-friendly provision, which has been developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), is a free-of-cost service borne entirely by the Railways.

