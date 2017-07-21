A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the catering services to be tabled in Parliament on Friday, has observed that Indian Railways are serving food that is 'Unfit' for humans.

The joint inspection of the CAG team and the railways were conducted at selected 74 stations & 80 trains. The audit noticed that cleanliness and hygiene were not being maintained at catering units at stations and in trains. The report also stated that, "Unpurified water straight from tap ... used in preparation of beverages."

The CAG report blames the frequent change in catering policy and consequent transfer of responsibility to manage catering units for the mess. Indian Railways has changed its catering policy three times since 2005 with the last policy change announced in February 2017.

Are you OK with substandard food served by the Indian Railways?

