Indian Railways has launched one of its largest recruitment drives to fill over 1 lakh vacancies. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced the drive through a tweet on Wednesday.

भारतीय रेल के एक लाख पदों के लिए अभ्यर्थी रेलवे की वेबसाइट पर योग्यता संबधी डिटेल देख कर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

More than one lakh job openings are available, visit Railway Recruitment Board website and apply :https://t.co/moGob8NwGM pic.twitter.com/hABQVsRe6v — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 14 February 2018

The minister also tweeted that, in a move to contribute towards the government's Skill India initiative, the railways has also kept a target of training 30,000 apprentices.

Thank you. Apart from opening one lakh job vacancies in various departments, Railways has also kept a target of training 30,000 apprentices this year, contributing to Skill India initiative. https://t.co/6S7aBLcqGy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 14 February 2018

"It's an annual recruitment. It's long overdue, especially following the average trend of 3.3% of workforce retiring every year. Safety is an important aspect of railways and workforce is required to ensure it. It should happen regularly," Live Mint quoted former railway board chairman Arunendra Kumar as saying.

In another tweet, Goyal said that there were Group D openings for 62,907 jobs. An employment notification was also issued earlier in the week for recruitment of 62,907 staff in Level 1 pay scale. Out of these, apprentices trained in railway establishments will be given preference to the tune of over 12,000 vacancies which is in line with the recent amendments made in the Apprentices Act.

रेलवे में युवाओं के लिये अवसरः ग्रुप-डी के 62,907 पदों के लिये रेलवे ने हाई स्कूल तथा ITI पास युवाओं के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरु की है, योग्य अभ्यर्थी इन पदों के लिये आवेदन कर सकते हैं, आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 12 मार्च, 2018 है। pic.twitter.com/zdNOduOn50 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 14 February 2018

The posts of switchman, trackman, porter and welder fall under the Group D category. According to a railways notification, applicants who have passed Class 10 or have an ITI diploma are eligible to apply for Group D jobs.

The recruitment will be done through the Railway Recruitment Cell and candidates selected in Group D will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month and allowances as per 7th Central Pay Commission (Level 1).

Last week, Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had also released a notification for the recruitment of 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician under Group C category.