Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will kick off at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 7 with what promises to be a high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The eight-team tournament will be played across nine venues over 51 days -- between April 7 and May 27. While all franchises will play their home leg at their respective home grounds, Kings XI Punjab will have two home venues in the 11th season.

The Punjab-based franchise will play three of their fixtures at Holkar Stadium in Indore before moving to IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for their last four in the league stage.

While the Qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede, the venus for Qualifier 2 and Elmintor is yet to be decided.

The much-anticipated clash between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to the 11th edition after completion of their two-year-suspension over corruption charges, will take place on April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

No change in timings

It was earlier reported that the IPL Governing Council (GC) had decided to accept proposal from new broadcasters Star India for change in timings of the matches. It was announced that the afternoon matches would be moved from 4pm to 5:30pm and the evening matches will be preponed by an hour to 7pm.

However, after some opposition from team owners, it seems the GC has taken a U-turn on its decision and retained the original timings, which has been followed ever since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008.

Venues

CSK - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai RCB - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru SRH - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad MI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai KKR - Eden Gardens, Kolkata DD - Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi KXIP - Holkar Stadium, Indore; IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali RR - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur