An Indian CEO was abused and asked to "go back to India" and take along Nikki Haley after he denied support to United States President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

Ravin Gandhi, 44, was born in the US and is the CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings. He had written an opinion piece for CNBC right after Trump's remarks on Charlottesville. Soon after the publication of his piece, many readers trolled and racially abused him, according to Chicago Tribune reports.

The recently-held protests in Charlottesville turned violent after white supremacists clashed with counter-demonstrators in the region. A car also rammed into the crowd of anti-racist and anti-fascist protesters killing a 32-year-old woman.

"After Charlottesville and its aftermath, I will not defend Trump even if the Dow hits 50,000, unemployment goes to 1 per cent, and GDP grows by 7 per cent. Some issues transcend economics, and I will not in good conscience support a president who seems to hate Americans who don't look like him," Ravin wrote in the op-ed piece.

Following this, Gandhi soon faced hate comments on his opinion piece. He also received a minute and a half long voicemail where the woman uses abusive language to tell him that he should get his garbage and go back to India. Referring to the US envoy to the United Nations, the woman further asked him to take along the half-Bangladeshi Nikki Haley.

"She's (Haley) the one that started all this when she took down the Confederate flag. So don't tell us that you gave him a chance. We don't give a (expletive) who you gave a chance, OK? We're going to start taking down Buddhist statues and see how you and Nikki Haley like that," the woman said, as reported by Indian Express report.

She further told Gandhi that he should go clean up his own country and that it's a "filthy mess". Ravin Gandhi posted the voice mail on YouTube and shared some of the abusive replies that he got on other social media platforms.

"It was obvious that people thought my professional position somewhat protected me," Ravin said and added that racism was blind to socioeconomics. "Even though my race is a complete non-issue in my day-to-day life, the sad reality is there's a group of racists in the USA that views me as a second-class citizen," the Indian Express report quoted him saying.

Here's the audio that Ravin Gandhi posted on YouTube