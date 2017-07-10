An Indian nurse was found dead in her apartment in Dubai's Karama on Saturday, family sources told Gulf News.

Reports state that the nurse, who has been identified as 30-year-old Santhi Thomas, was from Kerala.

A family friend reportedly said that Santhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her husband when he got back from work.

Santhi, who has a three-year-old daughter, had been married for four years and had joined her husband in Dubai more than two years ago.

She was working with a private hospital in Karama.

"Santhi's parents said the couple had some discord between them and the child is living with her father's parents. They said she had earlier booked a ticket to go home and it was cancelled," the family friend said.

Dubai Police are currently investigating the case, and have interrogated Santhi's husband.