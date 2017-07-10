Noose
[Representational image]Creative Commons

An Indian nurse was found dead in her apartment in Dubai's Karama on Saturday, family sources told Gulf News.

Reports state that the nurse, who has been identified as 30-year-old Santhi Thomas, was from Kerala.

A family friend reportedly said that Santhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her husband when he got back from work.

Santhi, who has a three-year-old daughter, had been married for four years and had joined her husband in Dubai more than two years ago.

She was working with a private hospital in Karama.

"Santhi's parents said the couple had some discord between them and the child is living with her father's parents. They said she had earlier booked a ticket to go home and it was cancelled," the family friend said.

Dubai Police are currently investigating the case, and have interrogated Santhi's husband. 