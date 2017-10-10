A sailor from the Indian Navy, who had undergone a sex change operation to become a woman, was sacked on Monday.

The 25-year-old Manish K Giri was discharged on the ground of "breaching recruitment regulations and eligibility criteria".

Giri underwent the gender reassignment in Mumbai in 2016 as she felt that she was "a woman trapped in a man's body" and now prefers to be referred to as Sabi instead of Manish.

Service no longer required?

According to Commander CG Raju, spokesperson of the Eastern Naval Command, Giri was sacked under the clause "service no longer required" of the Navy regulations.

"He chose to undergo irreversible gender re-assignment on his own accord, wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction. He has, therefore, breached recruitment regulations and eligibility criteria for employment as a sailor in the Indian Navy," Raju was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The navy had initiated her discharge in late August for violating the terms and conditions under which she joined the force as "an Indian male citizen" seven years ago. They had said that Giri will have to quit as women are not allowed to serve on board warships or join the infantry, artillery and armoured corps in the Army.

Giri mulls legal aid

Giri who until Monday was serving the INS Eksila Naval marine gas turbine overhaul facility under the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam seems to be very upset with the Navy's decision.

"How can they discharge me because I underwent sex change? I remain the same old person with the same potential and efficiency. I can perform my duties as efficiently as any male sailor. How can they say that I am not fit to do a sailor's job?" Giri was quoted by the HT.

Giri has decided to seek legal aid in order to get back her job.

"I will fight till I get justice. I am consulting my lawyers, and will move court soon," Giri added.

However, Giri aka Sabi, who now wears a sari and is letting her hair grow, had earlier said that she is convinced with the Navy's decision as she is aware that the maritime force doesn't allow women to serve as sailors, soldiers, and airmen.

She will also not be receiving any pension as it is mandatory to have served for at least 15 years to avail pension.