Indian Motorcycle, the wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc., is set to open its first showroom in Kerala by April. The dealership in Kochi is currently under construction and will be the ninth showroom of the company in India.

The American motorcycle manufacturer, which opened its India chapter in 2014, is currently in its expansion mode in the country. It has dealerships in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmadabad and Chandigarh. The brand currently sells the Chief range -- Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian chieftain and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Scout Sixty, Scout, Roadmaster and Springfield.

Chieftain Dark Horse and Springfield are the latest entrants to the Indian market. Chieftain Dark Horse, the black version of Indian Chieftain, has been priced at Rs 33.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The new Chieftain Dark Horse gets darker tank console, blacked out headdress, and fuel tank finished in matte black. As the name indicates, most of the features of Indian Chieftain come in black shade. Optional accessories are also offered in black. It gets 119mm telescopic front fork and single shock suspension at the rear.

On the other hand, Springfield comes tagged at Rs 31.55 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). Springfield, which got its name from the birthplace of Indian Motorcycle, showcases classic design of the cruiser motorcycle with all the modern technology. It comes powered by a Thunder Stroke 1,811cc V-twin engine that can churn out 139Nm of peak torque at 2,600rpm.