The government of India recently slashed import duties on fully imported motorcycles (Completely Built-Up models) from 75 percent to 50 percent. Soon after the announcement, premium motorcycle makers like BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson revised prices of its bigger bikes. Latest automakers to join the bandwagon are the Indian Motorcycle and Ducati.
Indian Motorcycle
Indian Motorcycle has slashed prices of its bikes up to Rs 3 lakh. Now the Indian Scout Sixty is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom (down from Rs 11.99 lakh). Following is the updated price list.
|Models
|Ex-showroom
|Indian Scout Sixty
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|Indian Scout
|Rs 12.69 lakh
|Indian Scout Bobber
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Indian Chief Dark Horse
|Rs 18.81 lakh
|Indian Chief Classic
|Rs 21.29 lakh
|Indian Chief Vintage
|Rs.25.32 lakh
|Indian Springfield
|Rs 33.50 lakh
|Indian Chieftain
|Rs 32.01 lakh
|Indian Roadmaster
|Rs 39.00 lakh
Ducati
Italian motorcycle maker Ducati's four models on sale in India will price cut. These bikes are the Ducati Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S (Red), Monster 1200 S (Charcoal Grey) and the Panigale R Final Edition.
|Models
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Monster 1200
|Rs 20.10 lakh
|Rs 23.02 lakh
|Rs 2.92 lakh
|Monster 1200 S (Red)
|Rs 24.63 lakh
|Rs 28.12 lakh
|Rs 3.49 lakh
|Monster 1200 S (Charcoal Grey)
|Rs 24.73 lakh
|Rs 28.21 lakh
|Rs 3.48 lakh
|Panigale R Final Edition
|Rs 51.82 lakh
|Rs 59.18 lakh
|Rs 7.36 lakh
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has slashed prices of its Completely Built Unit (CBU) models from March 1. Out of the 16 motorcycles that Harley-Davidson sells in India, four models come via CBU line. The motorcycles are the top-of-the-line models such as Road King, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and the CVO Limited. A price cut in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh is expected with these models.
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad was the first premium motorcycle maker to reduce the prices. The company has slashed prices by 10 percent on products across categories such as Adventure, Sport, Touring, Heritage and Roadster from February 23.