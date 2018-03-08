The government of India recently slashed import duties on fully imported motorcycles (Completely Built-Up models) from 75 percent to 50 percent. Soon after the announcement, premium motorcycle makers like BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson revised prices of its bigger bikes. Latest automakers to join the bandwagon are the Indian Motorcycle and Ducati.

Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle has slashed prices of its bikes up to Rs 3 lakh. Now the Indian Scout Sixty is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom (down from Rs 11.99 lakh). Following is the updated price list.

Models Ex-showroom Indian Scout Sixty Rs 10.99 lakh Indian Scout Rs 12.69 lakh Indian Scout Bobber Rs 11.99 lakh Indian Chief Dark Horse Rs 18.81 lakh Indian Chief Classic Rs 21.29 lakh Indian Chief Vintage Rs.25.32 lakh Indian Springfield Rs 33.50 lakh Indian Chieftain Rs 32.01 lakh Indian Roadmaster Rs 39.00 lakh

Ducati

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati's four models on sale in India will price cut. These bikes are the Ducati Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S (Red), Monster 1200 S (Charcoal Grey) and the Panigale R Final Edition.

Models New price Old price Difference Monster 1200 Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 23.02 lakh Rs 2.92 lakh Monster 1200 S (Red) Rs 24.63 lakh Rs 28.12 lakh Rs 3.49 lakh Monster 1200 S (Charcoal Grey) Rs 24.73 lakh Rs 28.21 lakh Rs 3.48 lakh Panigale R Final Edition Rs 51.82 lakh Rs 59.18 lakh Rs 7.36 lakh

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has slashed prices of its Completely Built Unit (CBU) models from March 1. Out of the 16 motorcycles that Harley-Davidson sells in India, four models come via CBU line. The motorcycles are the top-of-the-line models such as Road King, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and the CVO Limited. A price cut in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh is expected with these models.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad was the first premium motorcycle maker to reduce the prices. The company has slashed prices by 10 percent on products across categories such as Adventure, Sport, Touring, Heritage and Roadster from February 23.