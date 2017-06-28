The US State Department just released the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the year 2017. Along with this report, the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons had a surprise for India –award for an Indian IPS officer.

The 1995 batch IPS officer Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat was named a 'hero' amongst others for combating human trafficking. In his career as an IPS officer, Bhagwat has won many accolades for innovative policing.

The same can be seen in his present assignment as the first Police Commissioner for newly created Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad, Telangana. An avid social media user, Bhagwat believes in openly connecting with people for effective community policing.

The 2017-TIP report read that Bhagwat's dedication to the fight against human trafficking was exemplified by his innovative and highly effective approach to investigating cases and his success in dismantling trafficking operations within his command areas.

The report further read that Bhagwat has pioneered the use of legal provisions to close sites where human trafficking is known to occur. Under his command, Rachakonda police closed 25 brothels, five hotels, and 20 residential apartments were shut in less than a year. He participated in one of the largest crackdowns on labor trafficking in the country, which led to the identification and removal of more than 350 children forced to work in brick kilns.

Each year, the Department of State honors individuals around the world who have devoted their lives to the fight against human trafficking. These individuals are NGO workers, lawmakers, police officers, and concerned citizens who are committed to ending modern slavery. They are recognized for their tireless efforts—despite resistance, opposition, and threats to their lives—to protect victims, punish offenders, and raise awareness of ongoing criminal practices in their countries and abroad. –The US State Department

His glorious past

Innovative policing is not new to Bhagwat, according to Sunday Guardian, this IPS officer checkmated Naxalite activities in 2004 by using his influence to get a road built at Gangapur in Adilabad district which was a hotbed of Naxalite activities. The net effect of this action was such that the Naxalites "vanished" from the area.