The cries of a plethora of Indian football fans have finally got answered. The national football team jersey is finally being made available by official apparel partners Nike, ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, slated to start on October 6.

The young guns, under coach Luis Norton de Matos, will wear the sky blue jersey for the first time in an Indian football competition of such magnitude.

This is a milestone in itself!

And thanks to continuous cries from the fans, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Nike have finally acted and decided to make the kit flaunt in all its stores across India.

"Over the years, I have witnessed the India national team kits evolve as the game has. As we continue our journey in the world of football, Nike's new innovations in the kit will certainly help the team on the field," mentioned Indian football team veteran and current captain of the senior national team Sunil Chhetri.

"The material is much lighter and the air truly flows through the jersey to keep us dry on the pitch."

Key features of Nike's offering

The kit boosts Nike's proprietary Dri-FIT technology that helps draw sweat away from the body to the exterior of the kits.

In a new shade of blue, the kit features an orange stripe that runs the length of the kit and these expand when the players are in motion.

These innovations help maximize ventilation and allow the players to perform at their best by remaining cooler, drier, and more comfortable.

The shirt and shorts are constructed with recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles melted down to produce a fine yarn.

"This is our moment; we want to tell the world that Indian football has arrived," mentioned India U-17 football team player Jackson Singh. "As a team, we aren't afraid of our opponents, we don't get intimidated and we are ready to put everything on the line for our country."

KEY Questions:

When will it be available from: Offline (from September 8), online (from September 12).

Where is it available: Nike online and selected Nike stores across India.

Price: TBD.