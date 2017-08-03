Indian Fashion League (IFL) 2017, the high prole fashion platform, was held at Crowne Plaza in Kochi on August 2. The starry event, organised by Espanio Events and sponsored by Mahindra and Mahindra, saw the presence of many celebrities, who walked the ramp wearing the latest collections of prominent designers in India.

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra, Miss World 2008 runner-up Parvathy Omanakuttan, Malayalam actresses Bhamaa, Nikki Galrani, Ranjini Haridas, Neha Saxana, Drishya Raghunath, Rasna Pavithran, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Iniya, Sarayu, Vishnupriya, Rahul Ravi, Binny Rinky Benjamin and Anjali Upasana among others were the celebrity showstoppers at the glittery event.

For the first season of IFL, the models featured top Indian designers like Shravan Ramaswamy, Unais Mustafa, Naushija, Swetha Menon, Rasnim Arif, Apeksha Binoj and Santhosh Kumar.

While actor Edavela Babu directed the event, leading fashion choreographers Dalu Krishnadas and Jude Felix directed the fashion show.

Photo courtesy: Athul V Aleyas

Check out celebrity showstoppers of Indian Fashion League 2017 here:

