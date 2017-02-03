Good news for horse racing fans in India. The prestigious Indian derby, organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), will be broadcast live. It is the landmark 75th edition of horse racing event!

Sports enthusiasts in general across Mumbai are advised not to miss this unique weekend at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, as apart from the horse racing, there is going to be a complete carnival -- with live shows, dance and music....and loads of food!

Read all important details of the Indian derby 2017.

Known as the Kingfisher Ultra Indian derby, owing to sponsorship reasons, the event is open to general public. Of course, you have to be quick enough to reach the venue to book your spot, come Saturday.

You might also bump into Bollywood's hottest starlets Sunny Leone and Sana Khan, if you are lucky enough!

Trivia: For the first time in history, a pre-Derby day (on Saturday) will witness horse racing under floodlights!

Top contenders on Derby Day

Hall Of Famer

Serjeant At Arms

Mrs.Patmore

Indian derby 2017 schedule

Dates: February 4, February 5

Racing times: 4pm - 8pm IST [Saturday], 1.30pm - 6pm IST [Sunday]

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

TV guide: Neo Sports, WION.