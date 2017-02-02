One of the biggest horse racing events in India -- the Indian derby -- is into its 75th edition this year. Expect nothing but a pure extravaganza!

Organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the Indian derby, called the Kingfisher Indian derby, owing to sponsorship reasons, is one of the oldest and the most decorated derbies in the country.

Apart from the races, there will be a complete carnival at the Mahalaxmi Raxi Course on Saturday and Sunday, with the presence of food courts, music and fashion events, special shows as well as a mini flea market.

Of course, there will be punters betting on horses...as usual.

Vivek Jain, Chairman, RWITC, tweeted: "Its the 75th Indian Derby on Sunday and we are on course to give you a weekend of great sport, super entertainment and big prizes, Be there!

"Watch out for the Cuban brothers, DJ Willy, DJ Leone, Lucky Ali, Madhavan, Shadab Faridi and a host of big food brands and spirits aplenty."

Some handful key points

- Betting on horses is open to anyone, with the bets being as low as Rs 10. - Total prize money for Indian derby 2017: Rs 3 crore. - Race books at the venue cost Rs 20 each. The popular race books: Cole, BOL, Lucky Spinner. - A fine of Rs 20,000 will be levied if a mobile phone is carried without paying the proper fees for it during entry.

- This year, the entry rates are as follows:

Entry at the Members enclosure For Club members (including a mobile phone): Rs. 200 For guests (including a mobile phone): Rs. 500

Entry at the First enclosure For guests: Rs. 150 (excluding a voluntary mobile phone charge)

- Dress code:

For men Western outfit: A suit or safari / a full-sleeved shirt with tie / a jacket/blazer with shoes Indian outfit: Dhoti / churidar with proper footwear

For women Anything but a beachwear!

2017 racing schedule:

February 4 Time: 4pm - 8pm (IST) February 5 Time: 12pm - 6pm (IST)

- Live concerts by: