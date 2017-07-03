Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The best smartphone ever made? Close

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the budget Moto E4 series in India. Like Moto C series, the company has used a dual retail strategy by making the generic Moto E4 exclusive to brick-and-mortar shops, while the top-end Moto E4 Plus is expected to debut online via e-commerce sites.

Though Motorola is yet to officially confirm, a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims to have received Moto E4 stocks priced at Rs 8,999 (MRP) apiece and has posted an unboxing video on YouTube detailing key features of the device.

Interestingly, the India-bound Moto E4 runs on a MediaTek MTK6737M processor, while the original, which is already being sold in developed markets, including the US, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor. The rest of the features such as the RAM, storage, display and battery capacity remains the same.

The generic Moto E4 sports a 5.0-inch HD screen with 2.5D cover glass and comes with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, a 2,800 mAh battery, an 8 MP camera with f /2.0 aperture, LED flash and a 5 MP snapper on the front. It comes in black and gold colour options.

On the other hand, Moto E4 Plus features bigger 5.5-inch HD screen, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB/32 GB storage, 13 MP camera on the back, 5 MP shooter on the front and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with rapid charging technology.

Motorola's budget smartphone Moto E4 as seen in company's website
The Moto E4 Plus is expected to launched in India later this month and is most probably be released exclusively either on Amazon or Flipkart.

Motorola's budget smartphone Moto E4 Plus as seen in company's website
Key specifications of Motorola Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus:

Models Moto E4 Moto E4 Plus
Display 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) with Lenovo screen 70% NTSC, 2.5 cover glass with full lamination
  • Pixel density: 294 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) with GFF and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass cover
  • Pixel density: 267 ppi
OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat
Processor
  • In India: MediaTek MTK6737M CPU
  • Outside India: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 quad-core CPU
  • In India: MediaTek MTK6737M CPU
  • Outside India: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core CPU
GPU Adreno 308 Adreno 308
RAM 2GB 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/32GB
Camera
  • Main: 8 MP camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 71° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR, Beautification mode, full HD 1080p (30 fps) video recording
  • Front: 5 MP camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm microns, 74° lens, Fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, Beautification mode
  • Main: 13 MP camera with ƒ / 2.0 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR, Video: HD 720p (30fps), full HD 1080p (30 fps), Beautification mode
  • Front: 5 MP camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm microns, 74° lens, Fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, Beautification mode
Battery 2,800mAh battery (removable) 5W/10W rapid charger 5,000mAh battery (embedded) 10W rapid charger
Add-ons Water repellent nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, Nano-based Single/Dual SIM (depending on markets), Two-in-one speaker at 84dB, Dual microphones, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS Water repellent nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, Nano-based Single/Dual SIM (depending on markets), Two-in-one speaker at 84dB, Dual microphones, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS
Dimensions 144.5 x 72 x 9.3mm 155 x 77.5 x 9.55 mm
Weight 150g 181g
Colours Licorice Black/Fine Gold Iron Gray/Fine Gold
Price Rs. 8,999 Yet to be released
