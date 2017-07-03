Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the budget Moto E4 series in India. Like Moto C series, the company has used a dual retail strategy by making the generic Moto E4 exclusive to brick-and-mortar shops, while the top-end Moto E4 Plus is expected to debut online via e-commerce sites.
Though Motorola is yet to officially confirm, a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims to have received Moto E4 stocks priced at Rs 8,999 (MRP) apiece and has posted an unboxing video on YouTube detailing key features of the device.
Interestingly, the India-bound Moto E4 runs on a MediaTek MTK6737M processor, while the original, which is already being sold in developed markets, including the US, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor. The rest of the features such as the RAM, storage, display and battery capacity remains the same.
The generic Moto E4 sports a 5.0-inch HD screen with 2.5D cover glass and comes with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, a 2,800 mAh battery, an 8 MP camera with f /2.0 aperture, LED flash and a 5 MP snapper on the front. It comes in black and gold colour options.
On the other hand, Moto E4 Plus features bigger 5.5-inch HD screen, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB/32 GB storage, 13 MP camera on the back, 5 MP shooter on the front and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with rapid charging technology.
The Moto E4 Plus is expected to launched in India later this month and is most probably be released exclusively either on Amazon or Flipkart.
Key specifications of Motorola Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus:
|Models
|Moto E4
|Moto E4 Plus
|Display
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) with Lenovo screen 70% NTSC, 2.5 cover glass with full lamination
|5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) with GFF and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass cover
|OS
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Processor
|
|
|GPU
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|RAM
|2GB
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB/32GB
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|2,800mAh battery (removable) 5W/10W rapid charger
|5,000mAh battery (embedded) 10W rapid charger
|Add-ons
|Water repellent nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, Nano-based Single/Dual SIM (depending on markets), Two-in-one speaker at 84dB, Dual microphones, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS
|Water repellent nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, Nano-based Single/Dual SIM (depending on markets), Two-in-one speaker at 84dB, Dual microphones, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS
|Dimensions
|144.5 x 72 x 9.3mm
|155 x 77.5 x 9.55 mm
|Weight
|150g
|181g
|Colours
|Licorice Black/Fine Gold
|Iron Gray/Fine Gold
|Price
|Rs. 8,999
|Yet to be released