One Indian cricketer among 153 accredited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has failed an "In-Competition" dope test, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report of 2016 has said.

The identity of the cricketer has not yet been revealed, but he will be the second Indian after Delhi pacer Pradeep Sangwan, who tested positive during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016.

The BCCI also said they could not reveal the name of the cricketer who has come under the WADA radar.

"We haven't received any report from the WADA as of now so we are not in a position to reveal the name of the cricketer," a top BCCI official said.

The report states that one urine sample has "Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF)".

However, it has emerged that the cricketer in question has tested positive only during a domestic event of the likes of IPL, Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy as the report mentions "In-Competition" testing.

The test did not happen during an international event as International Cricket Council (ICC) sends media release in case of positive drug test, according to a media report. The ICC also carried out 561 tests, out of which 244 were "In-Competition" in 2016.

The WADA also conducted 15 Out Of Competition tests in 2016 and all results were negative.

Meanwhile, WADA tested samples of 52 Pakistan cricketers and the results were found negative. 24 Bangladesh cricketers have also come out clean after their results proved negative.

