Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble.MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images.

Anil Kumble decided to step down as coach of the Indian cricket team yesterday after his one year contract came to an end after the Champions Trophy 2017. The former Indian spinner was given the opportunity to extend his stay and travel with the Indian team for their limited-overs series against West Indies but he refused.

Kumble has been reportedly having a long feud with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, which was part of the reason why he stepped down. Even during their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, there was no communication between the two as Kumble was seen mostly keeping to himself.

During the 12-month period of Kumble as the coach, the Indian cricket team indeed performed really well, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1). They also won eight ODIs and lost just five during his time as coach.

With the India vs West Indies series set to start on June 23, India will be without a proper coach and the BCCI released a statement saying that during that time, MV Sridhar GM - Cricket Operations will supervise the team. Along with him, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach, R Sridhar, will remain with the Indian team in the West Indies.

The BCCI also mentioned that they will seek the help of the Cricket Advisory Committee as the search for a new coach begins with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput among the people who have applied for the job.

Despite losing in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 to our biggest rivals in Pakistan, Kumble had no doubt transformed the Indian cricket team in the 12 months he was in charge. Several Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment towards the BCCI and Kohli in particular after Kumble stepped down.

