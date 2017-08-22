A family court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has granted divorce to a woman on the ground that there was no toilet in the house.

The woman said, despite her repeated requests her husband didn't construct a toilet or bathroom at home. She added, she had to wait until dusk to go out to the fields to relieve herself, which she felt undermined her dignity. But her husband said he found his wife's demand for a toilet unusual as most women in his village defecate in the open.

While passing the judgement, family court judge Rajendra Kumar Sharma stated that, a toilet was necessary at home and going to defecate in the open was "disgraceful" for society and a "torture" to women.

Her counsel, Rajesh Sharma, said the 24-year-old woman was married in 2011 and filed the divorce petition in 2015.

Urination and defecation in open fields is common in parts of rural India.

This incident, perhaps the first such case in the country, comes at a time when the Indian government is running a campaign against open defecation under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

The Narendra Modi government has set a goal to provide every household with a toilet by 2019.

Do you think, India can achieve this 'goal'?

