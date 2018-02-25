The Indian Consulate officials in Dubai have initiated repatriation process to bring the mortal remains of veteran actress Sridevi back to India, reports said.

The process of taking Sridevi's body back to India is underway and the family of the actress is in touch with the hospital and the embassy officials to complete the legal procedures. A UAE-based daily reported that certain formalities like passport cancellation and immigration process are being dealt with by Sridevi's kin, after which her body will be taken to Mumbai where her funeral will be performed.

Meanwhile, the officials have confirmed that a post-mortem has been conducted and that the family members are awaiting a death certificate from the hospital now.

The English Vinglish actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in her room in the Emirates Towers after which she was found unconscious on Saturday night. Even though she was taken to a hospital in Dubai without delay, the doctors declared her brought dead.

The deceased actress, who went to Dubai for a family function, was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and one of her daughters, Khushi.

Here's how Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown to India

According to reports, Sridevi was found in an unconscious state in the washroom of her room in Emirates tower, after which the UAE police were called.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

After the police checked for all the circumstances in which Sridevi died, a post-mortem was conducted and the body was taken to a morgue.

The crowd is still waiting outside the morgue to pay their last respect to actress #Sridevi, whose body will be repatriated to #India as soon as possible. Follow our live updates here - https://t.co/b06geeok5s



Photo by Leslie Pableo | KT pic.twitter.com/uN14jfSUhF — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 25, 2018

In the morgue, Sridevi's body will undergo the process of embalming so that the mortal remains don't decay and can be brought back home intact.

It has to be noted that the process has already been initiated as it's a working day in the UAE and the authorities have been co-operative with Sridevi's family.

After embalming, Sridevi's body will be handed over to the family in a sealed coffin.

An ambulance will be provided by the hospital authorities so that Sridevi's body can be transported to the Dubai airport from where Indian consulate officials will take over the process of getting the body back to India.

A chartered plane belonging to Indian business tycoon Anil Ambani flew to Emirates on Sunday afternoon to bring the body back home.

Ambani's plane is likely to take off from Dubai by Sunday evening and arrive in Mumbai by the night.

Right now, police are engaged in forensics report. We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance: Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri to ANI. #Sridevi (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/obQ7HxRwzb — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri has said that the police are 'engaged with' forensic reports and added: "We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance."

Meanwhile, back in Mumbai, people are waiting outside Sridevi's house where her body will be brought first. All security arrangements are in place expecting a massive crowd when the actress' body reach there.

Sridevi's last rites is likely to be performed at Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai tonight.