The vintage Indian Arrows team is back in the Indian league football scene. Thanks to the grand success of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and with an eye for the steadfast development of football in the country, the Indian Arrows -- a developmental team -- has been brought back by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The team, where you can watch the star goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, play their first I-League game of the season on Wednesday against Chennai City FC. The match takes place at the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, after last-minute problems cropped up at the JLN Stadium Delhi.

The Indian Arrows team is a mix of the India U-17 and the India U-19 footballers. Unfortunately, one of the most fan-favourite players, Komal Thatal, won't be a part of the side, as coach Luis Norton de Matos doesn't find him fit and possibly strong enough to play league football.

Once reportedly under the radar of Manchester United scouts, Komal would have to fight a lot of challenges now and undergo a massive improvement if he wants a return to the league scene and the international scene soon.

The Indian Arrows football team, in their first stint, operated between 2010-2013 and they were responsible in bringing up highly-rated players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeje Lalpekhlua and more.

Chennai City FC, meanwhile, finished 8th in the I-League last season. Their team is composed of a plethora of local footballers from Tamil Nadu who are hell bent on making the best use of the big scene.

All in all, the match will be an important one to get a brief view of the players who will be a major part of the Indian football scene in the next few years.

INDIAN ARROWS vs CHENNAI CITY FC

Date: November 29

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Bambolim Stadium Goa

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar