Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday claimed that his country has developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter the Indian Army's Cold Start doctrine.

In response to a question at the Council on Foreign Relations, a top American think-tank, he said;

"We have a very robust and secure command-and-control system over our strategic nuclear assets. Time has proved that it's a process that is very secure. It's a process that has complete civilian oversight through the NCA"

What exactly is the 'Cold Start' doctrine?

