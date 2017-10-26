The Indian Army on Wednesday court-martialed a soldier named Chandu Babulal Chavan for crossing the Line of Control and venturing into the Pakistan territory during the surgical strikes in 2016.

The army court has awarded two months of imprisonment to Chavan and has also stripped him of his pension for two years as a penalty, according to a CNN-News 18 report.

But another media report claimed the Army has said that Chavan's sentence has not been confirmed by the higher authority. Meanwhile, Chavan, who was handed over to India in January 2016 can appeal to a higher court for leniency.

'It was accidental'

The army man, who was posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, claimed he had accidentally crossed the LoC after the Indian Army conducted the surgical strike on militant bases across the border in September 2016.

However, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army's media wing, in a statement, said Sepoy Chavan stationed in Jammu and Kashmir had "deserted his post at the LOC due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders", News18 reported.

"He wilfully crossed LoC on 29 September, 2016, and surrendered himself to Pakistan Army," the statement said.

Chavan came back to India through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border. Aftre being handed over to the Indian military personnel, the Indian Arm took him to an undisclosed location where he was interrogated.

The 22-year-old Chavan is a native of the Borvihir village of Dhule district in Maharashtra. His grandmother died of cardiac arrest after the family learnt that he had been captured by the Pakistani Army.