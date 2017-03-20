The Indian Army has rescued 127 tourists stuck in a raging blizzard in Ahirgarh, Sela and Nuranang on the road from Tezpur to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

While five foreign nationals from Japan, New Zealand and Bulgaria were rescued, a Bulgarian woman slipped into a gorge. Her body was recovered at around Saturday midnight.

Army rescued 127 tourists stuck in snow blizzard at Sela Pass near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh in an operation that continued till last night pic.twitter.com/dTDg7B3NK8 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 19, 2017

The snowstorm struck Sela at around 2.45 pm. The local army launched a rescue operation within an hour into receiving the alert. The troops of the Blazing Sword Division continued their rescue operations in the dark after the sun went down at 5 pm.

The rescued people were taken to the army transit camps and provided with medical care. The roads which were covered in two to three feet snow were opened to the traffic by the Border Roads Organisation on Sunday.