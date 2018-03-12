A four-year-old boy, who was stuck for 35 hours in an open borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was rescued by the Indian Army on Sunday night.

The borewell is 150-feet deep and the child had got stuck at 40 feet.

The incident took place in Umaria village of Dewas district, which is about 150 kilometers west of Bhopal. On Saturday morning, the minor Roshan was playing football in the field, when he fell into the uncovered borewell.

Meanwhile even as we are engaged in the rescue of students in Theni dist of TN #Kurangani #ForestFire, wish to record that @adgpi has rescued a child who had fallen 40feet down a bore well in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Operations were on since yesterday.@DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 11, 2018

"The boy fell into the 110-feet-deep open borewell at an agriculture field while he was playing when his parents were busy working in the farm," PTI quoted a police station in-charge of Dewas Tehjib Qazi as saying.

The Superintendent of Police Anshuman Singh said that the boy was rescued at 10:45 pm, reported PTI.

Earlier, the rescue teams had tried to dig a trench parallel to the well and then digging a tunnel to connect to the hole in which the child was stuck.

"The presence of hard rock slowed the rescue operation. There was a proposal to use dynamite in small quantity to crack open the hard rock. But we decided not to go for that option as it might have endangered the boy's life", Hindustan Times quoted Dewas Collector Ashish Singh as saying.

In the end, the rescue teams lowered a rope into the bore well which Roshan held on to while he was dragged out.

Throughout, the rescue operation, Roshan was being monitored by a camera and a microphone had also been lowered into the borewell. The child was being fed milk through a pipe. Locals had gathered at the spot and had been praying for Roshan.