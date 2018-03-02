Two officers of the Indian Army, both at major ranks, may reportedly face action for having a secret affair.

The two officers, from Para (special forces) and the lady officer, have allegedly been having an "illegitimate" physical relationship and have now been charged for the same, reported India Today.

The army is now looking into the issue and disciplinary measures have also been recommended, even though the affair may have been consensual.

The alleged affair came to light after the major's wife filed a complaint with the army chief and his wife, who is the head of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The association helps family matters of the officers.

She is also said to have sent intimate images and videos of the duo as proof, along with her complaint. The wife also said that she found out about the affair in February 2017 and alleged that she doesn't even know where her husband is after he left her on the road-side.

"There is enough persuasive evidence against the Major (male officer) and the Major (female officer) and both are blameworthy of having entered into relationship against the norms and ethos of the Indian Army," India Today quoted a statement by the Northern Army Command.

The two officers reportedly met when they were both posted in Jammu and Kashmir to cool the situation after the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani.

However, the two officers have denied the charges and have said that the allegations are "frivolous and baseless."

The two officers have now been attached to a unit in Jammu and Kashmir and the matter is under investigation. "Based on the orders issued by the Udhampur-based Northern Command, both the officers have been attached to a unit in Jammu and Kashmir for facing disciplinary action for having illegitimate physical relations," sources in the Army's Northern Command said.

If the charges are proven, the two officers may have to pay a huge price for the affair as they may lose their pension and even their ranks.