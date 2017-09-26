Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan on Monday to desist from promoting cross-border terrorism, and stressed that India had varying retaliatory options ready to thwart the nation's criminal intentions, like it did through the cross-border "surgical strikes" last year.

India, on September 29, 2016, in a military confrontation with Pakistan conducted surgical strikes against militant launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and reportedly inflicted "significant casualties," varying from 35 to 50.

Pakistan, however, rejected the India's claim of any such strike.

General Rawat said the Indian Army, with a robust counter-infiltration infrastructure along the 778-km LoC and a strong conter-terrorism operations team, is ready to continue "welcoming" infiltrating terrorists and "burying them two-and-a-half feet under the ground," according to the Times of India.

The Army chief, while speaking at a book launch in New Delhi, said the surgical strikes conducted against terror launch pads by Indian special forces were successful, and sent a clear message to Pakistan.

"The surgical strikes were a message we wanted to communicate. I think they have understood. If the adversary does not behave, and it is required, we can conduct such operations again. We can repeat them, if not in the same form and shape," General Rawat was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

The Army chief added that India is a "strong country" and is capable of taking such decisions when required, considering its national security objectives.

Commenting on the increasing number of infiltration incidents, General Rawat said the Pakistan Army combined with the ISI will continue to send terrorists across the LoC to stir trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorists will keep on coming from across the border. We are ready to welcome them and bury them," he said.

The Army chief's stern message to Pakistan came a day after Indian security foces foiled a major terror strike in the Kalgai area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. At least four terrorists were gunned down after an intense gunbattle.

The terrorists had apparently planned a major attack similar to the strike on the Army camp in Uri on September 18 last year, in which 19 soldiers and four militants were killed. It had led India to plan and eventually conduct the surgical strikes across the border.

"I can assure you that the Indian armed forces will never, ever let you down. They are ready for any mission anywhere, any time. You can count on us," said General Rawat.