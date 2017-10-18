All-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is aiming to make a come back to the Indian limited-overs side, is in legal trouble now, according to media reports on Wednesday (October 18).

The left-handed batsman has been booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law Akansha, a report on "Times Now" website said quotinig Entertainment portal "Spotoye", today.

Domestic violence case has been booked against Yuvraj, his brother and Akansha's husband Zoravar Singh and mother Shabnam.

Akansha's lawyer Swati Singh Malik said, "Yes, Akanksha has filed a case of domestic violence against Yuvraj, her husband Zoravar and their mother Shabnam."

About the case, she explained, "Look, domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture, which can be attributed to Yuvraj.

"Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother. When Yuvraj and Zoravar's mother was pressurising Akanksha to have a baby, Yuvraj too had joined in to do the same. He too told Akanksha 'to have a baby'. He was hand-in-glove with his mother."

The lawyer claimed that Yuvraj would "tell" Akansha to "obey" his mother.

"Yuvraj would even tell Akanksha that she should obey his mother because she was the most superior person in the house. Really, that lady is extremely dominant. Zoravar and Akanksha were at her mercy for every decision. Yuvraj even told Akanksha that if she does not toe the line then she has no place in that house," she said.

Yuvraj was yesterday seen in a Ranji Trophy match where he captained Punjab. His team lost to Vidarbha. The cricketer had failed yo-yo endurance test and hence was not considered for Indian team selection.