An Indian Air Force plane crashed in Odisha's Mayubhanj district Tuesday afternoon. The fighter trainer aircraft crashed at Subarnarekha's Topa ghat area of Mahuldangiri village of Baripada, reported Odisha TV.

The pilot of the aircraft was injured and has been rushed to a hospital. The aircraft had taken off from Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal.

#SpotVisuals Indian Air Force plane has crashed in Odisha's Mayubhanj pic.twitter.com/ClwlgOiRmH — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

The IAF has said that a Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the crash.

"Today afternoon (Tuesday) one Hawk aircraft met with an accident. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A CoI will investigate the cause of the accident," the IAF was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here are the specifications of the Hawk, according to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).